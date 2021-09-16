Penn State basketball recruiting: Nittany Lions set to host three prospects
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball is set to welcome three prospects to campus this weekend as a busy stretch of recruiting continues.
Class of 2022 commit Jameel Brown is expected on campus this weekend for his official visit, and he'll be joined by a pair of additional prospects on unofficial visits.
