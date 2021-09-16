 Penn State Nittany Lions basketball recruiting: Nittany Lions to host three prospects
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 16:07:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Penn State basketball recruiting: Nittany Lions set to host three prospects

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball is set to welcome three prospects to campus this weekend as a busy stretch of recruiting continues.

Class of 2022 commit Jameel Brown is expected on campus this weekend for his official visit, and he'll be joined by a pair of additional prospects on unofficial visits.

RELATED: Sean Clifford on preparing for Auburn, the key to a no turnover start, more

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball commit Jameel Brown is one of three prospects expected on campus this weekend.
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball commit Jameel Brown is one of three prospects expected on campus this weekend.


Subrscribers can read the full list, and learn the latest about new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry's recruiting efforts, HERE.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}