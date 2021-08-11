Penn State basketball: Ohio SG Evan Mahaffey commits to the Nittany Lions

Mahaffey announced his commitment on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the second member of Penn State basketball's Class of 2022, alongside point guard Kanye Clary .

Mahaffey selected the Nittany Lions from among a dozen offers, including Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

He took visits to Kansas State, Xavier and Loyola Chicago along with his official visit to Happy Valley, which took place right at the end of June.

At 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, Mahaffey is a three-star prospect, and the No. 33 shooting guard prospect in the country. He currently plays his high school basketball at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati. An injury kept him away from the AAU circuit this summer, but he should return in plenty of time to play his senior season.

Mahaffey is viewed as a well-rounded player from a very athletic family. He can handle the ball in the system that new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry wants to play.

"I feel like defensively, I can really guard 1 through 4," Mahaffey said this spring. "Then I can push the ball in transition and I can also run set plays in the offensive end. If we need that big play at the end of the game, I feel like I'm able to make that play as well. So I feel like there's a lot of things in my game where I feel like I can contribute.

"I can rebound, I can pass. I feel like there's a lot of things to my game. That's probably my best aspect is being versatile in every part of my game."



