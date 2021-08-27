Penn State basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry carries CVC torch ahead

From the onset, Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry understood the role he was assuming. Accepting the position to lead the Nittany Lion program in April, his first head job, another significant responsibility would come with the territory. Becoming the face of Penn State’s active Coaches vs. Cancer chapter, Shrewsberry would also be asked to continue the work of the program’s previous head coaches in supporting the community in the fight against the deadly disease. Feeling the brutal effects of cancer within his family, his mother beating the disease while he was in college, it was a responsibility Shrewsberry gladly and enthusiastically accepted. “It's personal for me and my family, but to also see the coaches that have been here before, from Coach Parkhill to Coach Dunn, Coach DeChellis, Coach Chambers, everybody that has paved the way and done their part in really keeping this tradition alive,” Shrewsberry said. “And that's what I want to do. I want to continue this and keep it growing and building it, and continuing to help out the local community.”

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry met with the media in front of the golf course clubhouse Friday afternoon. (Dave Eckert/BWI)

This weekend marked Shrewsberry’s first major opportunity to take part in the organization’s efforts as it welcomed the return of its annual Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Tournament at the Penn State Golf Courses Friday. Returning from a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and on a nearly three-month delay from its normal place the first weekend in June each summer, the event took on a slightly different shape. Opting to keep groups to four rather than a five-man scramble including captains roles filled by former players, celebrities, and other notable names, the event still worked to maintain its vibrancy and did so successfully, filling a morning and afternoon shotgun start on the two courses. Even so, the sheer chance to get the event back and running in an amended format was a cause for celebration. “You see the sense of relief that it's not where it was, but it has to start somewhere again,” Shrewsberry said. “I'm sure there were a lot of bumps in the road and a lot of hiccups leading up to it, but once you get out here and you see everybody playing golf, it does look seamless and that's a kudos to the organizing committee and kudos to the volunteers that are here to get it back now. And the goal is to hopefully be back at full strength next year and get more captains back, get more former players back, more celebrities back, and blow it out and make it a huge event next year.”

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!