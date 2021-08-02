Penn State Basketball: Experience an early strength for Nittany Lions

The Penn State men's basketball program views its experience as a strength in Micah Shrewsberry's first season at the helm of the Nittany Lions.

In his first full media availability since being announced as Penn State’s new men’s basketball head coach in April, Micah Shrewsberry had a clarification to make. Describing his blunt honesty as both a strength and a weakness, Shrewsberry spent roughly half an hour Monday afternoon assessing the state of the program now under his charge. Encouraged by the group’s progress, one led by returning seniors John Harrar, Myles Dread, Sam Sessoms, and junior Seth Lundy, plus key additions through the transfer portal, Shrewsberry described the eight-week summer developmental period as having “been good” for the program while also acknowledging more to learn, more to clean up, more to finish, and more to complete. “But we're getting there, and I feel good about the progress that we made this summer and where we're going as a program,” Shrewsberry said. “I’m happy. I'm excited. I'm fired up that now the page is turned to August and here in a few weeks, school will be starting, there'll be more people around, we’ll get back to work as a team, and we're inching closer and closer.” The question, of course, is what quality of play the Nittany Lions are inching closer toward as the 2021-22 season quickly approaches. Coming off an adverse year in which the program lost its head coach five weeks before the start of the season, then went on to produce an 11-14 overall record with a 7-12 mark against Big Ten competition, the Nittany Lions’ potential is, Shrewsberry admitted, something of an unknown right now.

“I don't know. I can't tell right now,” Shrewsberry said. “That's the fun part of it for me. I'd love to see us play somebody else right now to see how it translates, but you have so many guys and in the summertime, you're not going to push through anybody that's banged up a little bit, you don't want to do that. “We'll get a chance this week to play a lot more, to really see how they're picking up what we're teaching, and maybe I'll have a better answer for you later this fall.” Arriving at Penn State this spring for his first head coaching gig from Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue, Shrewsberry did have a familiarity with the personnel within the program he was inheriting. Having seen the Nittany Lions in scouts for the two games between the programs during the regular season last year, as well as peripherally in scouts of other Big Ten games, Shrewsberry said he didn’t want to come into the job with any preconceptions. Added to the fact that key components departed via the transfer portal in Jamari Wheeler, Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones, Shrewsberry and his staff welcomed a host of transfers themselves in Jalen Pickett, Jaheam Cornwall, and Greg Lee, among others. Given that context, Shrewsberry’s first opportunity to work with the newly formed group on the hardwood this summer was an exercise in letting an identity come into being. “I didn't want to come in and necessarily say, this is who you are. I wanted to see it up close and personal, on the floor,” Shrewsberry said. “I also wanted to see how they responded to me, how they responded to the things that we did. So I wanted to make them a little bit uncomfortable in terms of what they did. I wanted to teach them some new things, maybe some things they maybe hadn't done before, stuff that maybe we're doing at the NBA level that I wanted to test them to see if they could do it, or to see if they couldn't do it, but to see how quickly they can pick it up.” Stressing the importance of his players’ ability to pick up the concepts and techniques being taught, Shrewsberry continued, the primary message has resonated internally. That message? Win, and win now. For Harrar, having entered the transfer portal only to eventually pull out and return to the Nittany Lions for a fifth, final bonus season of basketball, the composition of the personnel on the floor this summer has created a sense of optimism at their immediate potential. RELATED: Penn State men's basketball signs transfer forward

John Harrar returns for a fifth, super senior season after starting all 25 games for the Nittany Lions last year. (Penn State Athletics)