Penn State basketball earns commitment from top-150 big man Kebba Njie
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball earned a commitment from another Rivals150 prospect on Saturday, when Kebba Njie announced his verbal pledge.
Njie, out of La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Indiana, is the fourth member of the Class of 2022 for new head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions.
Notably, he is the first true big man to join the class.
Njie is listed by Rivals at 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, giving the Nittany Lions a post option in this class.
He is the No. 147 ranked prospect in the country according to Rivals analysts, joining guard Jameel Brown, who is ranked No. 148.
Njie chose Penn State over two other finalists in Kansas State and Butler.
Penn State offered Njie relatively late in the cycle, extending a scholarship offer in the middle of August.
His decision comes soon after he got the chance to experience campus. Njie made the trip to campus for an official visit on the weekend of September 12, and watched Penn State football take on Ball State inside Beaver Stadium.
Njie is one of a handful of key prospects for Penn State set to commit in the next several days.
Five-star big man Dereck Lively, who listed Penn State inside his final seven schools, is announcing his decision on Monday.
Otega Oweh, the younger brother of former Penn State football player Odafe Oweh, will announce his choice on Friday.
