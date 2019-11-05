Even with a 30-point lead, Lamar Stevens and Jamari Wheeler weren't about to pass up an opportunity for a little bit of punctuation.

Wheeler lobbed the ball off the backboard for the trailing Stevens, who slammed it down with two hands, spurring Penn State on to an easy 84-46 opening night win over Maryland Eastern Shore.

"I mean, it shut the gym down," Myles Dread said.

Against an overmatched Hawks team that KenPom.com ranked as the worst in the entire nation last season, Penn State played the game on its terms.

The Nittany Lions turned Maryland Eastern Shore over 19 times and secured easy 22 points in transition — something Chambers said Penn State will depend on this season.

Penn State shot 31 3-pointers and made 38.7 percent of them, led by five 3s from Dread.

"I think we'll be one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the Big Ten," Chambers said.

Most noticeably, though, Penn State defended tenaciously throughout the game despite seizing control of it early in the first half, holding the Hawks to 33.3 percent on field goals.

There were examples of great individual efforts, too. With a 40-point lead, Jamari Wheeler chased down a Maryland Eastern Shore player from underneath his own basket to prevent a fast break layup.

"That's what I cherish, and I think that's what our team cherishes," Chambers said. "That's Penn State basketball."

Stevens added his usual contributions on the offensive end of the floor, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting in just 20 minutes of action. Maryland Eastern Shore coach Jeson Crafton said he felt his team defended Stevens well, but simply couldn't match his physicality.

Likewise, Mike Watkins offered an encouraging performance to begin his senior season. He blocked six shots without committing a foul, snagged 12 rebounds and added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.



"He's in a good space right now," Chambers said. "His energy level, his second jump, it's just refreshing to see...how happy he looked out there."

Tuesday's game also offered a first look at several Penn State newcomers.

Transfer guards Izaiah Brockington and Curtis Jones, who received his eligibility waiver Tuesday afternoon, each scored 10 points off the bench in their Penn State debuts.

Highly touted recruit Seth Lundy also made his debut. He didn't score from the field, but chipped in three points from the free throw line.

"A lot of positives, but we have to get some chemistry going with the bench," Chambers said. "I thought our energy dropped off a little bit.

"I was trying to get Curtis in there, get him some extra reps. We're trying to see different lineups and how the chemistry would work."

Penn State's season will continue on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions host Wagner at 4 p.m.



















