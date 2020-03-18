Coach Rob Cooper had known when his team headed to western Ohio that its remaining games were in jeopardy. A wave of cancellations was erasing the sports calendar bit by bit, and after a while it became clear that the collegiate baseball season wasn’t going to be spared. Cooper knew that the series opener against the Redhawks was going to be played, but 20 minutes before the first pitch, he got the official word: the rest of the season was suspended indefinitely.

Instead, the Nittany Lions’ season ended last Friday with a 5-1 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the first game of what was supposed to be a three-game weekend series.

None of that is going to happen now. Not the Binghamton game. Not the Big Ten season. Not the league tournament or the NCAA regionals or anything else.

Today was supposed to be the Penn State baseball team’s home opener. The Nittany Lions were scheduled to play host to Binghamton at 4 p.m., one in a series of midweek nonconference games interspersed throughout the Big Ten season.

Cooper decided not to tell his team beforehand. He wanted his players to enjoy their last game, and he trusted that they wouldn’t overhear the news from someone in the crowd. After Mason Nadeau grounded out to first base to end the game, the seventh-year coach gathered his team and explained that their season was likely over. Said Cooper, “I basically told them, ‘Hey look, here’s the deal. This is not a fun thing for me to have to tell you guys, but as of right now, it’s looking like the season is going to be canceled, and I don’t have any more information other than what I’m telling you. I know it hurts.’

“One thing that our players and I and our coaching staff definitely agree with is that what’s going on in the world right now is a lot bigger than all of us, and people wouldn’t be taking these drastic measures if they didn’t think it was going to help on a larger scale. As much as it was hard to say goodbye to that group of players and have so many questions that I couldn’t answer, all of us supported the fact that we were doing it and the reason why we were doing it. It doesn’t make it any easier, but our guys understood why.”

Cooper has since joined the work-from-home multitudes. His might not seem like the kind of job that would easily lend itself to working remotely, but he’s had no trouble filling his days. In that respect, he might be a model for how coaches can adapt to the unforeseen downtime that they and their staffs and players have been forced to take.

These days, Cooper said, a big part of his job is to stay in touch with players, making sure that they’re adapting well to the university’s quick transition to a form of distance education while also doing what they can to continue their athletic training. The latter part – the “athlete” part of the student-athlete equation – has required some improvisation as players have scattered to their hometowns, where they don’t have access to Penn State’s training facilities or to their local gyms.

“They’ve got to get creative down in the basement,” Cooper said. “They’ve got to get creative outside with body weight, or squats, or pushing a car, going to the park by themselves, doing the arm-care stuff that they need to do. And that’s something that everybody can do. It’s definitely a challenge, but we’ve got great people in our department who can help us get through that. … I think what it’s going to come down to is identifying each individual guy’s situation, where they’re at, what they have access to, safely, and then designing a program to meet their needs knowing all that.”

Cooper said he also sees the coming weeks as an opportunity for he and his staff to engage in some distance learning of their own. Over the years, he has thought about the value of a coaching sabbatical, which would work like a teaching sabbatical, in that coaches would talk to their colleagues around the country about best practices. He has encouraged his staff to reach out to their counterparts at other schools in the hope of sharpening their own techniques.

When some semblance of normalcy returns and college athletics resume, Cooper said the teams that are going to come out ahead are the ones that put their downtime to good use. “I really do believe that the programs – meaning the kids individually – that really use this time wisely, are going to be further ahead than the programs that don’t,” he said.

Cooper’s team was off to a strong start this year before the season’s abrupt end. The Nittany Lions had won 10 of their first 15 games, including a three-game sweep of Princeton in late February.

With the NCAA expected to approve measures that would prolong the eligibility of student-athletes affected by the shutdown of the spring sports schedule, Cooper could end up with a very similar team next season. He has three seniors on this year’s roster – Nadeau, infielder Gavin Homer and catcher Jacob Padilla – all of whom will have decisions to make about their future. Those conversations haven’t taken place yet, but Cooper said he would welcome their return. “If all three of them want to come back, I want all three of them back,” he said. “They’re great kids, great leaders and good players.”

After their season-ending game at Miami, the Nittany Lions stayed overnight in Oxford. The next morning, they ate breakfast then filed onto their bus for the trip back to University Park. Cooper told them he didn’t have any words that would soothe the disappointment, but he reminded them that what they were doing was for the greater good.

“This is uncharted territory,” he said. “There is something going on in the world right now, and this is what needs to be done. Our guys have always been extremely selfless. While they want to compete and play and represent Penn State, they also understood this was a decision that needed to be made.”

