Penn State-Ball Sate halftime analysis: Lions start hot in home opener

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State played very much like a three-touchdown favorite during Saturday's first 30 minutes opposite Ball State. The MAC favorites and visitors to a packed Beaver Stadium here looked out of sorts for most of the first half, while the Nittany Lions fired almost on all cylinders for a 24-6 lead at the break. Here's what we learned and what we are expecting ahead of the second half.

The Penn State football team huddles before Saturday's matchup with Ball State. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Lions' offense is in sync

There was plenty of handwringing over how Penn State's offense started at Wisconsin, but it wasn't needed in this one. Quarterback Sean Clifford led a surgical 13-play, 78-yard opening drive that ended with back Noah Cain scoring from five yards out after a quick Cardinals three-and-out to start the game, and the passer would later go under center and sneak it in from a yard out for a 14-0 lead. There was one punt, and Clifford missed a throw or two, but by and large, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's group did what it wanted to whenever it wanted to. Receiver Jahan Dotson scored on a 25-yard screen, and he led all pass catchers with four catches for 53 yards, while Cain had eight carries for 28. Clifford completed 16 of 21 passes for 178 yards, and more importantly, did not commit any turnovers.

Stout back in rhythm

Jordan Stout was perfect in the first half. The do-everything specialist fired all touchbacks, made three extra points, and connected on a pretty 45-yard field goal in the second quarter. Some wondered if Jake Pinegar would earn any reps after Stout missed a short field goal and extra point in the win over the Badgers, but so far, that has not been the case

Second half expectations