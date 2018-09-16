Penn State back in Top 10
The Nittany Lions moved back into the Top 10 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.
Penn State is once again in the Top 10, as the Nittany Lions moved up to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and and are tied with Washington at No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll.
The Nittany Lions began the season inside the Top 10 in both polls, but were bounced out following the 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State to start the season. With both Auburn and Wisconsin losing this weekend, plus two-straight dominant performances against Pitt and Kent State, the Lions once again find themselves among the nation's best.
Penn State is also now the second-ranked team in the Big Ten. In the Coaches Poll, Ohio State remains the highest-ranked team at No. 4, while Wisconsin moved down ten spots to No. 16 following its 24-21 loss to BYU. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 21, while Michigan State also moved up a spot to No. 23.
In the AP Poll, Ohio State remains at No. 4, while Wisconsin dropped all the way to No. 18. Michigan stayed the same at No. 19, while Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 24.
Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Georgia
4) Ohio State
5) Oklahoma
6) LSU
7) Stanford
8) Notre Dame
9) Penn State
10) Virginia Tech
11) Auburn
12) Washington
13) West Virginia
14) Miss. State
15) Oklahoma State
16) Wisconsin
17) TCU
18) Central Florida
19) Oregon
20) Miami
21) Michigan
22) Texas A&M
23) Michigan State
24) Boise State
25) Boston College
Associated Press Poll
1) Alabama
2) Georgia
3) Clemson
4) Ohio State
5) Oklahoma
6) LSU
7) Stanford
8) Notre Dame
9) Auburn
10) Washington
10) Penn State
12) West Virginia
13) Virginia Tech
14) Miss. State
15) Oklahoma State
16) Central Florida
17) TCU
18) Wisconsin
19) Michigan
20) Oregon
21) Miami
22) Texas A&M
23) Boston College
24) Michigan State
25) BYU