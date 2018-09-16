Ticker
Penn State back in Top 10

Ryan Snyder
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

The Nittany Lions moved back into the Top 10 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.

LB Micah Parsons pressures Kent St. QB Woody Barrett.

Penn State is once again in the Top 10, as the Nittany Lions moved up to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and and are tied with Washington at No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll.

The Nittany Lions began the season inside the Top 10 in both polls, but were bounced out following the 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State to start the season. With both Auburn and Wisconsin losing this weekend, plus two-straight dominant performances against Pitt and Kent State, the Lions once again find themselves among the nation's best.

Penn State is also now the second-ranked team in the Big Ten. In the Coaches Poll, Ohio State remains the highest-ranked team at No. 4, while Wisconsin moved down ten spots to No. 16 following its 24-21 loss to BYU. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 21, while Michigan State also moved up a spot to No. 23.

In the AP Poll, Ohio State remains at No. 4, while Wisconsin dropped all the way to No. 18. Michigan stayed the same at No. 19, while Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 24.


Coaches Poll

1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Georgia

4) Ohio State

5) Oklahoma

6) LSU

7) Stanford

8) Notre Dame

9) Penn State

10) Virginia Tech

11) Auburn

12) Washington

13) West Virginia

14) Miss. State

15) Oklahoma State

16) Wisconsin

17) TCU

18) Central Florida

19) Oregon

20) Miami

21) Michigan

22) Texas A&M

23) Michigan State

24) Boise State

25) Boston College

Associated Press Poll

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Clemson

4) Ohio State

5) Oklahoma

6) LSU

7) Stanford

8) Notre Dame

9) Auburn

10) Washington

10) Penn State

12) West Virginia

13) Virginia Tech

14) Miss. State

15) Oklahoma State

16) Central Florida

17) TCU

18) Wisconsin

19) Michigan

20) Oregon

21) Miami

22) Texas A&M

23) Boston College

24) Michigan State

25) BYU

{{ article.author_name }}