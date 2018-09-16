Penn State is once again in the Top 10, as the Nittany Lions moved up to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and and are tied with Washington at No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll.

The Nittany Lions began the season inside the Top 10 in both polls, but were bounced out following the 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State to start the season. With both Auburn and Wisconsin losing this weekend, plus two-straight dominant performances against Pitt and Kent State, the Lions once again find themselves among the nation's best.

Penn State is also now the second-ranked team in the Big Ten. In the Coaches Poll, Ohio State remains the highest-ranked team at No. 4, while Wisconsin moved down ten spots to No. 16 following its 24-21 loss to BYU. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 21, while Michigan State also moved up a spot to No. 23.

In the AP Poll, Ohio State remains at No. 4, while Wisconsin dropped all the way to No. 18. Michigan stayed the same at No. 19, while Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 24.



