Penn State-Auburn storylines, recruits to know, more: Friday's 5th quarter

State College is filling up, the ESPN 'College GameDay' set is built on the Old Main lawn, and final game preparations are being made at the Lasch Building ahead of Saturday. It's almost time for the 2021 White Out game at Beaver Stadium. No. 10 Penn State and No. 22 Auburn are set for the first ranked regular season clash between SEC and Big Ten teams in years, and the buildup has featured plenty of interesting news, notes, and quotes. Recruiting is always front and center on this particular weekend, too, with hundreds of prospects and their families set to be in town for the game. In this edition of Friday's Fifth Quarter, we tackle everything you need to know prior to kickoff, which is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Penn State head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will make big decisions on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers. AP photo

1. Storylines that shaped the week

Penn State is a 4.5-point favorite ahead of kickoff, though some sports betting operations have had the spread closer to a touchdown at different points this week. Many things have been said about these teams, and one of the head coaches, on the way to kickoff. Here's what has stood out: --Auburn ran over its first two opponents, Akron and Alabama State, which means Penn State doesn't have a trove of great film to work with as it prepares for new Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and the program's first-year coordinators, Mike Bobo and Derek Mason, who run the offense and defense, respectively. The Lions have been using tape from their old schools in addition to whatever cutups are usable from the last two weeks to get as good or a feel as they possibly can for how things will unfold. --James Franklin may have no time for distractions, but he was forced to spend a few minutes answering questions about media reports calling him a top candidate for the open USC job on both Tuesday and Wednesday. By the third question on the topic Wednesday night following practice, he made clear that he was ready to talk about this week, and this team, and nothing else. If the Lions win, it'll be a blip on the radar. If they lose, many will wonder, fairly or not, how much the outside noise impacted the program's preparation and focus just days before such a big non-conference matchup. --Two themes have emerged in the prediction world, and they go hand in hand: Which team will be able to establish its ground game, and which defense will be able to force the opposing quarterback into uncomfortable situations the quickest? Penn State's Sean Clifford and Auburn's Bo Nix both have had fine starts to the year, but each has shown a tendency in the past to force things in bad down and distance situations, which has led to turnovers and other undesireable outcomes, like quick three-and-outs that can exhaust a defense. --How much will the screaming crowd clad in white clothing impact Auburn, which is not a typical White Out game opponent but is a program that has seen its fair share of unhinged environments in the SEC?

2. Keys to victory

If you have read any of my previous pieces related to gambling and/or listened to our preseason predictions podcast with Ryan Snyder and David Eckert, you know that I prefer to go the other way when group think takes over and everyone sees a game playing out the same way. I can't do that here, however. It's too difficult to envision a contest that isn't won by whoever runs the ball better and is more effective against the opposing rushing attack. Maybe that's not fair to the quarterbacks or receivers and tight ends in this contest, because there is certainly plenty of talent on both sidelines in those position groups. But, the phrase 'if you can't run, you can't win' just simply seems to apply here. So, that means Penn State's keys to victory are simple: Protect the ball, get into short-to-go situations where runs and sneaks are in play (especially those under center ones), and keep Auburn out of those same advantageous situations. It's also important that the Lions appropriately handle the crazy environment they're going to walk into. While it's designed to impact the visitors in ways that cause them to fail in the fundamental parts of the game, too much juice from the home side can lead to the same mistakes and a big hole to crawl out of. Thus, staying even-keeled and within the game plan is a must, too. We could go on here, but there's no need to overthink it. Penn State is the favorite and higher-ranked for a reason, and if it uses all the tools at its disposal, then a third straight victory is going to come its way.

3. Recruits to know

Anyone who has a seat at Beaver Stadium and gets to it within an hour of kickoff will have no choice but to notice the almost absurd number of high school players and their families who will be crowding around the Penn State sideline and behind the south end zone during warmups. The Lions are expecting to host 300-plus visitors for the game, including Class of 2022 recruits on official and unofficial visits, many commits, and a star-studded group of underclassmen that will include some of the nation's best prospects. Some top names to know include: Class of 2022 Jordan Allen, the corner commit from Louisiana, has yet to take his official visit, so he'll do that while other committed prospects take unofficials. Undecided prospects in the class who will be joining Allen in that capacity include four-star Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham and three-star Texas receiver Omari Evans, among others. Class of 2023 It's hard to pick just a couple of names to spotlight here, because the group includes multiple members of the Rivals250. Four-star Pittsburg, Calf., quarterback Jaden Rashada will be taking his second unofficial visit to campus in six months, and four-star Findlay, Ohio offensive tackle Luke Montgomery will be on hand after previously visiting over the summer. On the other side of the ball, three-star Philadelphia Northeast end Ronel Nukah will be in town for the second straight weekend, and western Pa., four-star corner Lamont Payne will take an unofficial, as well. Classes of 2024 and 2025 A big group of current sophomores and freshmen also will be in the recruiting section of the stands on Satuday, including 2024 South Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis and Findlay, Ohio 2025 recruit Luke Montgomery. Subscribers can see the full list inside The Lions Den forum.

4. Penn State wins if/Penn State loses if

How would you answer these sentences this week? Penn State wins if it forces Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to throw at least 45 times, because that means two things: One, the Tigers' ground game is almost certainly stagnant, and two, the more he drops back to pass, the more likely the Nittany Lions' talented secondary is to end up with the ball if the pass rush doesn't knock it out of his hands first. A zero turnover game on offense is a must, so that box has to be checked, and the ground game must approach 250 yards, minimum. Penn State loses if the turnover bug rears its ugly head, Jordan Stout has more than a single miss (and even that might be too many), and the Tigers face little resistance from the Lions' front seven, which allows Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter to run wild and shush the home crowd. It's hard to see Nix leading the visitors to victory by having a huge day, but if he has fewer turnovers than his counterpart Clifford and the Tigers get to ground and pound while milking the clock, then they'll pull the upset.

5. Final thoughts