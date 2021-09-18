Penn State-Auburn Matchups: What to expect from the Lions, Tigers

Penn State is nearly a touchdown favorite for Saturday’s showdown with a top-25 Auburn team that has opened the season 2-0 just like the Nittany Lions have. It’s hard to grasp exactly who this Tigers team is, however, as new head coach Bryan Harsin’s program beat a horrendous Akron side 60-10 in its opener before blasting FCS side Alabama State 62-0 last Saturday. It means that head coach James Franklin’s side is the SEC program’s biggest challenge to date, and also its first road opponent of the season. What should PSU fans be expecting when the Nittany Lions have the ball and when they do in front of a frenzied Whiteout crowd? Let’s breakdown the matchups.

When Penn State has the ball

Penn State has shown two different ways its offense can win during a 2-0 start. At Wisconsin, we saw the Nittany Lions manufacture just enough points to win opposite a really stout front seven that shut down the team’s rushing attack for the majority of the game. However, against Ball State, a balanced mix of runs and passes was enough to knock out the Cardinals, as both quarterback Sean Clifford and back Noah Cain got going in the win. "We were able to score some more points, started really fast, last week against Ball State," head coach James Franklin said Tuesday. "dame one started a little bit slower on the road. "So what you'd like to do is kind of a marriage of the two. You’d like to gain both of those experiences and be able to learn from them and grow from them and evolve and start to kind of formulate your identity." What should we plan on seeing against Auburn? Again, it can’t really be stressed enough how hard it is to get a read on who this team is and what its strength and weaknesses are because the two opponents it has faced so far are not very good, and it showed. However, at the start of the season, there was a strong belief that new Tigers’ defensive coordinator Derek Mason would oversee a strong defense led by some heavy hitters up front, and nothing has happened to change those August notions at the midway point of September. Colby Wooden is a force to be reckoned with at defensive end and linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, who the Lions targeted as a recruit, are studs. Penn State will want to get Cain, Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, and others in space early and often, but the key to success from this point of view is the starting offensive line keeping Clifford upright while plowing open rushing lanes with help from either one or two tight ends in heavy formations. If Mike Yurcich and co., can dominate the line of scrimmage, they should have no problem scoring enough points to win. While it makes us slightly nervous to give Penn State the edge, we will because of both playing at home and the better quality of opponent faced through two weeks. EDGE: PENN STATE

When Auburn has the ball

Auburn is going to want to establish the ground game just as Penn State is, which is why the rushing offenses versus run defenses are going to decide this game. Running backs Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby have combined for 489 yards and four touchdowns in two weeks, while Tigers’ quarterback Bo Nix fended off LSU transfer and PSU portal target TJ Finley to keep the starting job under center. He’s been fine during the blowout wins, completing 74 percent of his passes while tossing for almost 400 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Tigers will have to contend with a Penn State defense that has been among the nation’s best so far and also a crazy Whiteout game crowd that always tends to make Brent Pry’s group play a little bit better every year. Combine that with the lack of challenge to date, and I think the Tigers are going to struggle moving the ball on Saturday. Lions linebackers Brandon Smith and Curtis Jacobs looked faster and ready to go in Week 2, which led to more productivity, and Ellis Brooks gets to play a whole game which means Jesse Luketa can work on wrecking things from his spot at end for four quarters. Maybe we’re overhyping the PSU defense and underestimating the Auburn attack, but it’s hard to make any other choice here based on what we know right now. The Lions will need to be stout within their front seven for the entirety of the contest, but if they are, it'll make Nix throw and allow the strong secondary to make a game-changing play or two. EDGE: PENN STATE

Quick Hits

--Harsin and Franklin actually share the '1-0 mindset' philosophy, which doesn't mean much but is also a bit of a talking point this week as the Tigers prepare to enter the Whiteout while the Nittany Lions aim to not make it out to be bigger than any other game. --Who has the special teams nod? Jordan Stout and Auburn's Anders Carlson both boom plenty of touchbacks, and Carlson hasn't missed a field goal yet this season. So, perhaps the Tigers have that edge, but Stout's punting is a notch above Oscar Chapman's, and neither side's return games should get much in the way of opportunities to change the game. It's a slight edge to the Lions, but the difference is razor-thin. --Both teams are going to try and force the opposing quarterbacks into uncomfortable passing downs and distances with hopes of taking advantage of a mistake. Nix will want to avoid Tariq Castro-Fields in those moments, and Clifford will want to do the same with Roger McCleary.

Final Thoughts