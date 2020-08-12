BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State athletics releases latest COVID-19 testing results

One day after the Big Ten made its decision to forgo its fall sports in 2020, Penn State's successes in limiting COVID-19 infections were released Wednesday. Providing its bi-weekly update on student-athlete testing within the Penn State athletic department, the statement notified that since beginning its testing in June, the programs have registered eight total positives out of 560 total COVID-19 tests. Three results are still pending. The complete statement is posted below:

PENN STATE ATHLETICS COVID-19 TEST RESULTS UPDATE (AUGUST 12) As of August 7, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics has conducted a total of 560 COVID-19 tests of students as part of its return to campus protocol with eight students testing positive and three pending tests. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic. We expect our student-athletes to follow CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.