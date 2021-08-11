Penn State assistant Phil Trautwein promoting preseason competition on line

Asked to choose one strength of the offensive line coming into the 2021 season, Penn State assistant coach Phil Trautwein didn’t need time to consider his options. Welcoming back his starting left tackle, and likely high-round NFL Draft choice, Rasheed Walker could easily lead. Or, the combination of Walker and right tackle Caedan Wallace, the bookends so crucial to the unit’s success, could be the pick. Coming out of a year in which the Nittany Lions suffered through growing pains before eventually turning the corner toward success, though, Trautwein’s answer was resolute. Leading a group that now features nine scholarship linemen with at least three years in the program, many of whom have played extensively, the Nittany Lions are battle-tested. “I would just say the experience that I have,” Trautwein said. “I have a bunch of guys that have started, that have played, that understand the game of football. And just being here my second year, guys understand my coaching, my teaching, so we’re able to adapt fast. “Training camp, this year to last year, is totally different. We’re playing fundamentally sound. It’s totally different.”

Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein demonstrates technique at practice Saturday. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Trautwein, of course, didn’t have that opportunity a year ago. Sidelined by the pandemic, able to guide only a few winter workouts to begin his ground-up rebuild of the OL, even the unit’s eventual summer return to campus was hampered by practice restrictions. The results were quickly problematic for the group as it struggled, in combination with an avalanche of bad news at the running back position, to pass protect or create running room for the remaining untested backs. Concurrent to a stretch of losing that bottomed out at five games before eventually finding the wins column, Penn State’s offensive line also attempted to absorb Trautwein’s new methodology. Finally able to put the season to rest, the intermediary has been a stretch of rapid growth and development thanks to the alleviated restrictions and, as Trautwein explained, everything that entails in the teaching process. “Our guys have done a good job making sure that they’re doing everything they can to have a great fall camp, doing everything this winter and spring that I didn’t have last year,” Trautwein said. “So I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were last year at this point. “That’s what it’s all about, being better every day. I feel like we’re ahead. Being able to have in-person meetings, being able to have eye contact, being able to teach instead of on Zoom, it’s a lot different.” That dramatically altered landscape hasn’t necessarily created a concrete approach for the Nittany Lions moving forward, though. Stressing the importance of competition at every position, the likely starting tackles of Walker and Wallace serve as a peripheral story to what’s taking place on the line’s interior. Though Mike Miranda is poised to become the starting center, Trautwein said his options are plentiful, and maybe more importantly, that he wants it that way. “It’s a competition. I can’t really tell you who is going to be that guy. I can tell you want to play as many guys as possible. But I really don’t know right now, and they all know that,” Trautwein said. “It’s something that the guys, that’s what makes competition and competing special. “If I said, 'Hey, this is who is going to be the starting five, or these are going to be the starting guard, center, guard,' it really takes the competition out of preseason camp. I just want the five best guys to play, so whoever that is.”