Announced Friday afternoon following a meeting of the university board of trustees' compensation committee, the Nittany Lion head coach and the school have agreed to terms of a new contract. The specific terms of the extension have not yet been released.

Helping to rehabilitate Penn State football from the challenges of its NCAA sanction-impacted years of 2012-2015, Franklin and his staff have guided the Nittany Lions to a 41-11 record since the start of the 2016 season. The mark is good for the seventh-best winning percentage among Power Five programs in the same time period, trailing only Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

Franklin's compensation cracked the $5 million salary benchmark for the 2019 season for the first time in his career during the 2019 season as part of his old deal.

His name attached to high-profile job openings across the national landscape - including some that were not yet vacant - Franklin's new deal puts to rest speculation about his future with the program for the time being. Most recently addressing the conversation during his postgame press conference following a 27-6 win against Rutgers last Saturday, Franklin indicated his enthusiasm for and preference to stay at Penn State.

"There is nobody that would want this not to be talked about more than me. I’m hoping this is going to be over very quickly," Franklin said. "Like I told you, I love Penn State, I love our players. I don’t see that changing any time soon. It’s a little bit the nature of college football but I love Penn State, I love our players, I love what we’re doing here. I don’t see that changing any time soon. Hopefully all this conversation will be over very shortly."

Penn State has officially announced James Franklin's contract.

“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin said. “It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.

“It’s gratifying to work at a university where the administration cares as much about what happens in the classroom and community as it does about wins and losses. I love Penn State, our players and our dedicated coaches and staff. I’m proud to continue this journey with them and grateful that President Barron, Sandy Barbour and the Board of Trustees share my vision for continuing our pursuit of excellence.”

Barbour also commented on the contact.

“We are thrilled to have James as the head of our football program. We wanted to make a strong pledge to James and this program with this new contract,” stated Barbour. “James came to Penn State with a very clear vision and we have seen that grow and prosper. What he has done to bring success to our program, both on and off the field, has been nothing short of spectacular.

“James is a true Penn Stater with a commitment to the complete experience for our students by developing them academically, socially and on the field. Even more, he has embraced and been a pillar of the Happy Valley community since his arrival. James has won many games at Penn State and will continue to win many more, but what is more impressive is the number of lives he has impacted in our program and in our community.”

The press release, which you can read in its entirety here, also said that, "the basic terms of the contract will be released upon execution of the agreement in the near future, in accordance with past practice."