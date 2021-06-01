Penn State announces return to capacity crowds at Beaver Stadium
In accordance with the latest terms set out by Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf lifting gathering restrictions, Penn State has made an announcement of its own Tuesday afternoon.
Beaver Stadium will be packed this fall.
Delivering the news for the first time in an official capacity, the Penn State football program revealed via Twitter that 107,000 fans will be permitted at Beaver Stadium for home games this fall. In addition, the athletic department concurrently announced that season ticket holders will receive information and an invoice for ticketing on June 8.
"We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance," Sandy Barbour said via press release. "Our fans are a true home field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 students-athletes with the conditions they need for success!"
The decision represents a long-awaited announcement after more than a year of displacement due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 season canceled, then delayed, then ultimately played in front of fan attendance limited to only family members of players and coaches and other team personnel, then finished out with a Senior Day at Beaver Stadium in which even parents were not permitted to attend due to state gathering restrictions, the Nittany Lions' 2021 campaign will be a full reversal of course.
According to the press release announcing the return to capacity seating, however, some restrictions will remain for spectators inside the stadium, noting that, "In alignment with CDC and University guidance, unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks inside University buildings at all times after June 28."
Penn State head coach James Franklin will join the alumni association's "Coaches Caravan" virtually Tuesday evening, within which he'll be expected to deliver a response to the welcomed news, particularly in light of his frequent lamentations at the lack of fans at Beaver Stadium last season.
"Last season wasn't the same without the support of our amazing fans at home and on the road," Franklin said at a recent press conference encouraging vaccinations. "We want our Ball State game on September 11, to be our first family reunion in almost two years, and we want Beaver Stadium and all of Happy Valley rocking."
As of September 11, it will be.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook