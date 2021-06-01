Penn State announces return to capacity crowds at Beaver Stadium

In accordance with the latest terms set out by Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf lifting gathering restrictions, Penn State has made an announcement of its own Tuesday afternoon. Beaver Stadium will be packed this fall. Delivering the news for the first time in an official capacity, the Penn State football program revealed via Twitter that 107,000 fans will be permitted at Beaver Stadium for home games this fall. In addition, the athletic department concurrently announced that season ticket holders will receive information and an invoice for ticketing on June 8.

"We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance," Sandy Barbour said via press release. "Our fans are a true home field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 students-athletes with the conditions they need for success!"

