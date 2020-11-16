Penn State announces preliminary five-game nonconference slate
Two weeks before the start of it's 2020-21 season, Penn State men's basketball revealed who those opponents will be.
Beginning Nov. 25, the Nittany Lions will host Drexel at the Bryce Jordan Center, then will follow with another three home games against Virginia Military Institute on Nov. 28, VCU on Dec. 2, and Seton Hall on Sunday, Dec. 6.
The four home games will then lead into the Nittany Lions' first road trip of the season when they travel to face Virginia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8.
No times for games have been announced.
