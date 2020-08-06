Penn State announces no-fan policy at Beaver Stadium for 2020 season
When Sandy Barbour first met with the media in April, season ticket allocation was a detail still to be worked out at Penn State, but the Nittany Lions' athletic director was optimistic.
Even in July, when Barbour met virtually with the media for a second time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she remained optimistic regarding the possibility for some variation of fan attendance at Beaver Stadium for football games this fall.
"We are still working on all the plans as they relate to any seating in our venues," Barbour said, noting a close cooperation with the Pennsylvania governor's office. "For our fans, I know they're anxious because many of them want to come. Many of them want to know what the safety procedures will be for us. And as with anything that we're doing, whether has to do with student athletes or it has to do with staff or coaches or in the case of our fans., everything we're going to do relates to health and safety. It goes right back to the health and safety and I know our fans are very anxious about that. But before we can put out what our seating might look like, we certainly need some guidance from others. So we're still not quite there yet."
In just a month, that calculus has changed substantially.
Announced Thursday morning via letter from Barbour, Penn State plans to have no fan attendance at its five home football games this fall based on the amended Big Ten schedule released Wednesday.
"As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the Governor's office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events," Barbour writes. "Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities. We continue to work with the Governor's office to discuss, and possibly be prepared for the opportunity to have spectators at our fall Penn State sporting events."
As Barbour continued, however, she did not rule out the possibility that the protocols being put into place for the start of the season could change.
"Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events. These plans will have the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community at the forefront," she said. "Let me be clear; we will only enact these plans should the orders currently in place by the Governor and the PA Department of Health accommodate such activity based on conditions and public health advice."
Penn State football's 2020 season is set to begin Sept. 5 when it hosts Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.
To read the entirety of Barbour's letter, including options for season ticket holders, CLICK HERE.
