When Sandy Barbour first met with the media in April, season ticket allocation was a detail still to be worked out at Penn State, but the Nittany Lions' athletic director was optimistic.

Even in July, when Barbour met virtually with the media for a second time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she remained optimistic regarding the possibility for some variation of fan attendance at Beaver Stadium for football games this fall.

"We are still working on all the plans as they relate to any seating in our venues," Barbour said, noting a close cooperation with the Pennsylvania governor's office. "For our fans, I know they're anxious because many of them want to come. Many of them want to know what the safety procedures will be for us. And as with anything that we're doing, whether has to do with student athletes or it has to do with staff or coaches or in the case of our fans., everything we're going to do relates to health and safety. It goes right back to the health and safety and I know our fans are very anxious about that. But before we can put out what our seating might look like, we certainly need some guidance from others. So we're still not quite there yet."