Penn State announces kickoff times, TV info for three games

Penn State has announced kickoff times for its games against Wisconsin, Ball State and Illinois.

The Nittany Lions will take on Wisconsin at 12 p.m. to open the season on September 4 on FOX, which has also announced that its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be on-site in Madison for this game.

Penn State's home opener against Ball State the following week is set for 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial