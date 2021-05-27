Penn State announces kickoff times, TV info for three games
Penn State has announced kickoff times for its games against Wisconsin, Ball State and Illinois.
The Nittany Lions will take on Wisconsin at 12 p.m. to open the season on September 4 on FOX, which has also announced that its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be on-site in Madison for this game.
Penn State's home opener against Ball State the following week is set for 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
The final kickoff time revealed was for Penn State's October 23 homecoming tilt with Illinois at Beaver Stadium. That game will begin at 12 p.m. as well.
It was also noted that Penn State's game at Iowa will be broadcast on either FOX or Fox Sports 1. The kick time for that game has not yet been announced.
