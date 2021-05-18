Penn State announces kickoff time, TV network for Auburn game

The Nittany Lions will take on the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and the game will air on ABC.

Penn State's marquee nonconference matchup against Auburn in Week 3 now has a definitive kickoff time.





It will be Penn State's 191st all-time appearance on ABC, and its 356th appearance on the ESPN family of networks.

Penn State has matched up against Auburn just twice, with those games coming in 1995 and 2002. Each school has one victory to its name in the series so far.

The game will also be Penn State's first matchup with an SEC opponent at Beaver Stadium since Alabama visited Happy Valley in 2011 and took home a 27-11 victory.

The Nittany Lions last played SEC opposition at the end of the 2018 season, when they were defeated by Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.