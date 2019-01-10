"I am extremely humbled and honored to have the chance to join the Penn State football program," Parker said via press release. "I am so thankful to Coach James Franklin and the entire coaching staff. We as a family are certainly very excited to be a part of a place that has been built with such a passion for football and with such a storied history. Coach Franklin has done great things at Penn State and has high expectations of where this program can go. Personally, I feel I have been called on this Earth to coach wideouts and help grow men, what better place to do that than Penn State, a place that is high in talent and has a chance to compete for championships."

For Franklin, coming off a one-year stint with David Corley as receivers coach, said Parker was a great match for the program given his background as a former coach with Purdue as its tight ends, receivers, and eventually as the Boilermakers' interim head coach in 2016.

"We are excited to add Gerad to our staff," Franklin said. "He has a comprehensive background and knows the Big Ten. He is a terrific fit for our staff, university and community. He has a great opportunity to come in and make a significant impact both on and off the field with a very talented position group! Gerad played wide receiver in the SEC and has shown he is a great teacher of the position, as well. His wide receiver groups have been able to overachieve throughout his coaching career."

Specifically, that has meant big things for Parker's wideouts through every stop of his coaching career.

Most recently at Duke, Parker helped produce second-team All-ACC wideout T.J. Rahming, plus second-team All-Big Ten wideout DeAngelo Yancey during his four-year tenure with Purdue.

As mentioned in the press release accompanying the hire, Parker also has a familiarity with Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider, as the two coached together at Marshall during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.