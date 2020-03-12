Statement from Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour:

As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action. This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution. We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community.

Fans who already have purchased tickets to any affected competition will be receiving a communication for all of those who have purchased through Penn State ticket office or TicketMaster. Fans can also contact the Penn State Ticket Office at 1-800-NITTANY with questions.

The University has established a website that offers the latest information and guidance to the Penn State community. For more information, please go to: https://sites.psu.edu/virusinfo/.

BIG TEN STATEMENT:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men's Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.