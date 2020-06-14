In a press release, Penn State and university president Eric Barron revealed that the university will resume on-campus instruction and learning on the originally scheduled academic calendar of Aug. 24. The semester will then proceed, with a myriad of safety and precautionary measures being implemented, through Friday, Nov. 20, at which point students will finish out the final weeks of the semester virtually following Thanksgiving break.

“I am pleased that the hard work of our task groups over the last few months has led us to this plan that will allow us to bring our campus communities back together,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty and staff once again. I know I speak for the leadership at each of our campuses when I say we are looking forward to welcoming our students back and greeting, for the first time, our new students.”

Also according to the release, the return to campus will take place in phases, and a "robust testing and contact tracing" program will be in place to help ensure the ongoing safety of the campus and community.

More information and explanation will be provided by Penn State in the coming days and weeks, including two town halls set for Friday, June 19 and Monday, June 22.

