As part of its bi-weekly announcements through the summer, per Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, the Nittany Lion student-athletes back on campus have again delivered no positive test results for COVID-19.

According to Penn State head coach James Franklin, the entirety of the football program will again soon retest for the coronavirus, as he told Ross Tucker in a podcast that published over the weekend.

"There's a lot of things in place to try to keep everybody as safe as possible. We all got the test done up the nose. Our entire team. And then we got another retesting coming up here soon," Franklin said. "So there's a lot. I probably only covered about half of it, but there's a lot of things that we have in place just to try to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can."

As Barbour initially reported, every student-athlete and staff has and will continue to be tested upon their return to campus and team activities. From there, tests will be conducted only when showing symptoms, and that protocol will last through the summer.

“We certainly are continuing to take a look at the science, take a look at the conditions around us, and we also certainly will as the university settles on what they're going to be doing for the fall, kind of fold up under that as well, understanding that we're also going to need to then take some different approaches as it relates to competition and travel for student-athletes as we arrive at that point,” she said.

Protocols, when necessary, are in place for those who test positive, immediately isolating them with the state department of health then implementing contact tracing protocols.