Penn State and Pitt making early connection with 2023 PA CB Lamont Payne
Chartiers Valley High School cornerback Lamont Payne is one of Western Pennsylvania's most exciting prospects in the Class of 2023.
At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Payne already offers plenty of length for a defensive back at the next level and has room to grow. With that in mind, a handful of schools, including Penn State and Pitt, have already offered Payne a scholarship, with plenty more likely to follow.
"I enjoy it," Payne said last week. "Being a sophomore still, there's still plenty of time to grow and have growth, so it's definitely been a fun experience. I'm enjoying it a lot."
