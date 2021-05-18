Chartiers Valley High School cornerback Lamont Payne is one of Western Pennsylvania's most exciting prospects in the Class of 2023.

At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Payne already offers plenty of length for a defensive back at the next level and has room to grow. With that in mind, a handful of schools, including Penn State and Pitt, have already offered Payne a scholarship, with plenty more likely to follow.

"I enjoy it," Payne said last week. "Being a sophomore still, there's still plenty of time to grow and have growth, so it's definitely been a fun experience. I'm enjoying it a lot."

