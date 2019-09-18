Penn State will be joined for the hour-long episodes beginning in October by Florida, Arizona State, and Washington State.

HBO announced Wednesday that Penn State and head coach James Franklin will participate in its "24/7" award-winning, all-access series, for the first time this year following college football programs.

According to the press release, the Nittany Lions' episode will air on Wednesday, October 9, and will chronicle Penn State's homecoming matchup with Purdue on October 5.

Florida's episode will kick off the series on October 2, followed by the Nittany Lions (Oct. 9), Arizona State (Oct. 16), and Washington State (Oct. 23).

According to the HBO Sports' executive producer, Rick Bernstein, the show will provide a unique insight and behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a college football program leading up to a game.

“For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports,” said Bernstein. “Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action. We are excited for the challenge of delivering a four-part series of four different college programs over a four-week period with the production values and storytelling associated with our 24/7 franchise.”