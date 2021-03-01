Penn State adds former Wisconsin, Maryland QB to staff
Penn State made yet another personnel move on Monday, adding former Maryland and Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Brien to its staff as an offensive analyst.
O'Brien most recently served as the running backs coach with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.
He also played professionally with three different CFL teams, including the Lions, as well as the Columbus Lions of the PIFL. During his collegiate career, he started 29 games, throwing for 4,609, 32 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.
Back in 2010, O'Brien earned Freshman All-American honors while playing for James Franklin during his time at Maryland. He transferred to Wisconsin in 2012 and then considered Penn State as a graduate transfer during Bill O'Brien's final season. Instead, he ended his career at Catawba College.
O'Brien is expected to step into his new role at Penn State immediately.
