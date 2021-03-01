O'Brien most recently served as the running backs coach with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

Penn State made yet another personnel move on Monday, adding former Maryland and Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Brien to its staff as an offensive analyst.

The BC Lions Football Club announced today that running backs coach Danny O’Brien has accepted a position on the staff of Penn State University. Said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell: “We congratulate Danny on a big opportunity for a young coach working his way into the profession. We wish him well.” O’Brien originally joined the Lions staff as an offensive assistant in January 2020 after spending his final season as a quarterback with the squad in 2019.

He also played professionally with three different CFL teams, including the Lions, as well as the Columbus Lions of the PIFL. During his collegiate career, he started 29 games, throwing for 4,609, 32 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Back in 2010, O'Brien earned Freshman All-American honors while playing for James Franklin during his time at Maryland. He transferred to Wisconsin in 2012 and then considered Penn State as a graduate transfer during Bill O'Brien's final season. Instead, he ended his career at Catawba College.

O'Brien is expected to step into his new role at Penn State immediately.