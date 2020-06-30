 BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State a big offer for four-star 2022 DJ Moore
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State a big offer for four-star 2022 DJ Moore

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Four-star class of 2022 offensive lineman DJ Moore has had several scholarship offers come through from colleges that elicited a wowed reaction, including from a Penn State progr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}