Penn State 16, Wisconsin 10: What They're Saying

Penn State Nittany Lions football claimed a massive 16-10 win over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday to begin the season with a statement.

Nate Bauer, BWI, Notebook: Faith rewarded in Penn State win at Wisconsin

"Penn State’s devotion to [Mike] Yurcich is stronger now than it’s ever been following Saturday’s win.

Take this reaction from Dotson talking about Yurcich’s ability to find solutions, which proved to be pretty important in the Nittany Lions’ win considering the first-half drought offensively:

“He’s literally a mastermind,” Dotson said. “He has an answer for every situation we’re in. He said in the locker room that he’s got us and we had his back. We knew he was going to put us in great situations to make plays, and that’s what he did.”

This is more anecdotal reflection than anything, but this is all starting to sound quite a bit like the postgame quotes from Penn State in 2016/2017.

Now, obviously, James Franklin much preferred his team getting out to a hot start and staying hot, but that “second-half team” element from those seasons was defining in many ways. Penn State didn’t always come out firing, but the underlying sense within the program during games was always that Joe Moorhead and his offense would explode at some point, and that tended to be what happened in the third and fourth quarters.

If this quote wasn’t from Sean Clifford, you could swear I pulled this from the

Trace McSorley archive:

“He’s a really good coach. He didn’t blink an eye. He just told us, ‘it’s just a matter of time.’ And that’s really how this is,” Clifford said. “As long as you can keep it close, it doesn’t matter. It could be the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter. I mean, you saw how fast we moved the ball. You saw once we get hot, we get hot, and now we just gotta roll with it from what we did in the second half.”

Penn State fans, get your Dramamine ready on Saturdays"

Thomas Frank Carr, BWI, Nittany Lion Football Film Study: How Penn State topped Wisconsin Saturday

On Penn State's interior offensive line:

"Penn State under head coach James Franklin is a program that typically follows the logical tenants of modern football. Explosive plays win football games and it is easier to create those through the passing game. Yet new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has said several times this off-season that Penn State is going to be "tough up front and run the football," to paraphrase.

Sometimes you just need to listen to what people are saying.

An area I pay attention to every game is the first play call of a drive. To me, it sets the tone of what to expect, or at the very least, how you feel about the situation. On the first four drives to start the game, with three three-and-outs, Penn State ran the ball for the first play three times and threw a bubble screen on the other.

They simply were ineffective.

The Wisconsin front seven was aggressively attacking the line of scrimmage, ready to shoot gaps and get in the backfield. They were playing with such quickness and ferocity that the interior of the offensive line could not adjust. Franklin said it made it impossible to run their inside zone scheme.

“The linebackers were super aggressive, downhill, which made it harder to stay on double teams to get movement," Franklin said. "But then we didn’t get off on the downhill linebackers as well. (So) We knew we had to get the ball to the perimeter.”

Greg Pickel, BWI, Penn State overcomes all sorts of adversity to win opener: One big thing

"Let's be honest with each other: Did you think Penn State would hunker down and stop Wisconsin, not once but twice, late in the fourth quarter to preserve a ranked win on the road?

There was a feeling here at Camp Randall Stadium that the host Badgers would find a way to make Jordan Stout's missed extra point hurt with a late touchdown and try to spot the start of the Nittany Lions' season, mostly because the fans here and the ones rooting on the blue and white back home had seen it happen too many times before.

Instead, there was no blown lead via big pass plays or controversial two-point conversion try to ruin the day. Rather, Brent Pry's defense rose to the occasion with a pair of interceptions, one from Jaquan Brisker and the other Ji'Ayir Brown, to seal the deal, thanks largely in part to a pass rush that was fierce from start to finish in front of 76,832."

David Eckert, BWI, Upon Further Review: Five things we learned from Penn State vs. Wisconsin

"Let's isolate the second half of Penn State football's offensive performance in yesterday's victory for a moment.

The Nittany Lions posted 16 points, 254 yards, and 8.8 yards per play on the road against one of the better defenses in the Big Ten.

That'll play.

Unfortunately, we also have to factor in the abysmal first half the Nittany Lions withstood, in which they secured just one first down.

Quarterback Sean Clifford described the struggles within the first 30 minutes as "growing pains" after the game, and that's completely understandable as the Nittany Lions look to implement Mike Yurcich's scheme.

Even amid those struggles, the upside to the offense was obvious.

In the second half on Saturday, the Nittany Lions accumulated three plays of at least 40 yards. They had six of those in plays in nine games a year ago.

It was far from the finished product, but it was good enough to win a huge game on the road, and it should only get better from here."

Greer, SN, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt rips targeting rules following ejection of Penn State's Ellis Brooks

Klatt argued on the broadcast that Brooks wasn't "head hunting."

"We've gotta fix this in college football," he said. "It's a disgrace."

Jones, StateCollege.com, Brisker's toughness rewarded with late interception

Ben Jones of StateCollege.com applauds the toughness of PSU's Jaquan Brisker

Jones, PennLive, Penn State played games like its 16-10 win over Wisconsin when color TV was new — and won then, too

Dave Jones of PennLive breaks down the throwback nature of the Nittany Lions' victory.

Poorman, StateCollege.com, A Win Over Wisconsin Was the Shot in the Arm That All of Penn State Needed

"Jaquan Brisker mandated the kind of victory for The Pennsylvania State University that Eric Barron could not..." Mike Poorman argues.

Scarcella, Reading Eagle, Penn State defense's performance stems from assistant coach Brent Pry's work

Scarcella analyzes how Brent Pry responded to the "embarrassment" of the 2020 season.

Gross, LNP, Nittany Lions look to keep winning with turnovers, explosive plays

Mike Gross of Lancaster Newspapers discusses how turnovers and explosive plays keyed Penn State's win.

Morganstein, Daily Collegian, Let’s be Frank | James Franklin, Penn State football staff deserve credit for getting it done in ugly win

Justin Morganstein of The Daily Collegian gives James Franklin credit for the Nittany Lions' victory.

Polzin, Madison.com, It's time for Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz to start living up to his potential

Jim Polzin offers a Wisconsin writer's perspective on Graham Mertz.

