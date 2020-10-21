First reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Penn State men's basketball head coach Patrick Chambers has stepped down from his post, the Nittany Lions' athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon. According to the university's press release, Chambers was the subject of an internal investigation regarding additional allegations following a summer report by The Undefeated alleging racially insensitive comments directed toward former point guard Rasir Bolton, who transferred to Iowa State after his true freshman season at Penn State.

In light of "new allegations of inappropriate conduct" by Chambers that were raised shortly after the original report, leading to "a review was conducted jointly by Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices," Chambers then submitted his resignation to athletic director Sandy Barbour Wednesday. Chambers subsequently released a statement announcing his resignation, describing the past 12 months as "an incredibly difficult year" for him and his family, needing "a break to re-set and chart" its path forward.

