Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers offered his first thoughts to the public since the announcement Thursday that the Nittany Lions' season had ended abruptly with the cancellation of the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament.

"I couldn't be more proud of this team and what we accomplished this season," the statement reads. "It was a joy to be around them and a privilege to be their coach. Our program made significant progress and the dedication of our student-athletes and staff put us in position to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

"Our team has such a bright future and the goals for our program remain the same. We're already excited for when we can return to the court."