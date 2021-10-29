Path to Victory: Three things Penn State must do to beat Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions football makes the trip to Columbus on Saturday, looking to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2016. What needs to happen for the Nittany Lions to upset the Buckeyes? Here are three key points.

Penn State Nittany Lions football QB Sean Clifford carries the ball during a game against Ohio State last season.

1. Sean Clifford plays without limitations

It's difficult to envision Penn State winning a game on the road against a top-five team with its quarterback operating at limited capacity. Although he played last Saturday against Illinois, it was evident that Clifford wasn't himself. He rarely exited the pocket and he certainly didn't seem willing to run the ball as he tried to protect whatever injury he was nursing. All the public statements out of Penn State's camp this week would seem to indicate that Clifford should be closer to 100 percent this week. The Nittany Lions need him to be in order to have a chance.

2. Penn State's defense forces some mistakes

We all know that Penn State's defense has vastly improved its turnover generation this season, with 13 takeaways through seven games, which is tied for second in the Big Ten. That creates an interesting pressure point in this game, because Ohio State's offense simply doesn't give the ball away. It has just five turnovers in seven games. Bottom line, Penn State needs some sudden change plays to win this game. Its defense has to find a way to force the Buckeye offense into some mistakes to give an out-of-sync offense some chances with a short field.

3.) The Nittany Lions fill the gaps in their run defense