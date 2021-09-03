Path to victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Wisconsin

The best time of the year is here. Penn State Nittany Lions football begins its season on Saturday, when it travels to Madison to take on Wisconsin for a big-time Big Ten clash. What do the Nittany Lions need to do to get their season off to a good start? Let's talk about it, below.

Penn State Nittany Lions football defensive end Arnold Ebiketie could be a crucial ingredient to a PSU victory Saturday.

1. Control the line of scrimmage on defense

Penn State enters the 2021 season with a few questions about its defensive line, as the Nittany Lions look to effectively replace three starters and two NFL defensive ends in Shaka Toney and Odafe Oweh. Their first test is — historically — a difficult one, coming up against a Wisconsin program that is known for its physical offenses and ability to run the ball effectively. But recent statistics might suggest this group can be got at.The Badgers, by most metrics, mustered only an average running game in 2020, with 3.9 yards per carry and 164.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked seventh in the Big Ten. RELATED: Penn State football mailbag This could an excellent chance for the new-look Nittany Lion defensive line and front-seven to assert itself in the running game. The pass rush will be equally important, and the Penn State defensive front has an opportunity to come up with some game-changing plays in that regard. With Graham Mertz under center for the Badgers, 29.3 percent of quarterback pressures resulted in sacks last season. That's tied for 13th highest among collegiate quarterbacks who played at least 20 percent of the team's snaps. Opportunity knocks for the Penn State front seven.





2. Take care of the football

This one isn't exactly rocket science, but the impact turnovers had on derailing Penn State football's 2020 season was so profound that it needs a mention. The Nittany Lions outgained their opponents, on average, by more than 100 yards per game last season, and still finished 4-5, their worst record in more than 15 years. Why? Because they couldn't hang onto the football. In Penn State's five losses to begin the season, it turned the ball over a combined 13 times. In the four games it won, Penn State turned it over only four times. The Nittany Lions are playing their first true road game in nearly two seasons, and taking on a solid defense in front of a hostile crowd will no doubt be an adjustment. Avoiding the kind of mistakes that can typically occur in that type of setting will be crucial, and could make the difference between 1-0 and 0-1.

3. Generating chunk plays on offense

Make no mistake, this is a massive part of the reason Mike Yurcich is the man at the helm of Penn State's offense this season. James Franklin has said he wants Penn State football's attack to get back to what it was a few years ago, and he's not just being nostalgic. Consider the table below, which highlights Penn State's total plays that gained at least 20 yards each season.

Penn State 20+ yard gains Season Total FBS Rank 2020 43 51 2019 63 53 2018 73 23 2017 85 9 2016 91 6