Path to Victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Villanova

Penn State Nittany Lions football welcomes Villanova to Beaver Stadium this weekend for a noon kickoff. The Wildcats are ranked No. 11 in the FCS polls coming into the weekend, with both teams entering the game at 3-0. Let's break down what the Nittany Lions need to do to walk away winners.

1.) Remain in the moment

There is a reason Penn State head coach James Franklin began his weekly press conference on Tuesday by providing a list of all of the FBS teams to lose to FCS programs through three weeks of the season. Let's be frank — the most direct path to a stunning Penn State loss in this game is created by a situation in which the Nittany Lions don't take their opponents seriously. Franklin's monologue was a reminder to the public and his team that it is crucial to respect Villanova. Penn State must resist the urge to take its focus off the task at hand with Indiana coming to town next week. The Nittany Lions did so successfully in a similar situation against Ball State earlier this season. They should have no problems applying that professional approach in this game. RELATED: Recruiting Mailbag: What's Next for Penn State's Class of 2022?

2.) Turn off the turnovers

The other way Penn State can allow Villanova to linger in this game for longer than it should is by turning the ball over repeatedly. While that has been an issue for the Nittany Lions in the past, they seem to have moved pass those problems this season. Penn State has turned the ball over just once this season, and that one turnover came on a deep shot by Sean Clifford with seconds on the clock in the first half against Auburn — effectively a punt. If the Nittany Lions can continue to operate with a similar level of ball security, they should be safe this weekend.

3.) Limit Justin Covington's production