Path to Victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Iowa

No. 4 Penn State is set for a huge showdown in Iowa City this Saturday, where it will take on the No. 3 Hawkeyes. How can the Nittany Lions leave Kinnick Stadium with a win? Let's plot the path to victory:

1. Hang onto the football

We've been talking about it all week — the team that makes the fewest mistakes on Saturday is the team who will win this game. Iowa has forced 16 turnovers so far this season — including seven last week against Maryland — to lead the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Nittany Lions haven't exactly been slouches in this regard either, with nine takeaways through their first five games. Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lion offense have played relatively disciplined football through five games, with three interceptions marking the only turnovers Penn State has committed. Pro Football Focus has tagged Clifford with only two turnover worthy plays so far this year. If the Nittany Lions can hang onto the football and win the field position battle, they can force an inefficient Iowa offense to win the game for the Hawkeyes — something it hasn't really been asked to do this season. That might be easier said than done against this takeaway happy Iowa defense, but if Penn State can make that happen, it should win on Saturday.

2. Take an early lead

This probably falls into the not-very-insightful category on first glance. An early lead will help Penn State win this game? Gee, no kidding! But stick with me. This is all about forcing the Hawkeye offense into situations where it isn't comfortable. Iowa wants to bulldoze you with its running game, to drain the clock, and wear your down, all while keeping your offensive playmakers on the sidelines for as long as possible. But, if Penn State were to take a second-quarter two-score lead, for example, Kirk Ferentz and company might need to reconsider that strategy. And that's where the Nittany Lions can go to work on defense. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has thrown 47.4 percent of all his passes between zero and nine yards downfield. For the sake of comparison, Clifford throws only 31.8 percent of his passes in the same area. He's not used to picking up chunks of yardage. Force the Iowa offense to rush, to be aggressive, and Penn State will like what happens next.

3. Proficient Punting