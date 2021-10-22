Path to victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Illinois
After nearly two weeks out of action, Penn State football is back.
The Nittany Lions welcome first year head coach Bret Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini to Beaver Stadium on Saturday to begin the second half of their regular season.
What does Penn State need to do to emerge victorious?
1. Limit the Illinois tailback tandem
The Fighting Illini come into this game with a pair of highly efficient running backs to call upon.
Josh McCray is averaging 5.2 yards per carry, while Chase Brown is picking up an average of 6.9 yards each time he carries the ball. The two have shared 123 carries almost equally.
Brown is also a threat in the passing game, with nine receptions for 104 yards on the season.
Without elite run stopping defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who is out for the season, the Illini run game will provide an interesting test for the Penn State defensive front.
Shut that down, and Illinois must turn to a passing game that has not performed well at all this season, with questions surrounding the status of starting quarterback Brandon Peters.
2. Take the pressure off the quarterback position
We don't know who Penn State will start at quarterback this week, with Sean Clifford, Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux sharing the practice reps equally early in the week, according to an update head coach James Franklin provided on Wednesday.
Whether Roberson or Veilleux makes their first career start or Clifford goes out there — presumably at less than 100 percent, given the fact that a decision hadn't been made midweek — the Nittany Lions need to do what they can to make things as easy as possible for their signal caller.
That means running the football, which has proved difficult for Penn State so far this season. Luckily for them, though, the Illini have allowed 164.4 rushing yards per game this season — the second worst mark in the Big Ten.
3. Keep the focus in the short term
Illinois, at 2-5, is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.
It would be very easy for the Nittany Lions to look ahead to what is shaping up to be a season-defining game in Columbus next week against Ohio State.
Anyone who follows this program knows it abides by a strict, short-term-focus philosophy.
Follow that framework this week and Penn State should have no problem with the Illini.
