Path to victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Auburn

Penn State Nittany Lions football welcomes No. 22 Auburn to Beaver Stadium on Saturday in prime time for its annual White Out game. It's just the third meeting in history between the two storied programs and the first that will take place in the regular season. Let's break down what the Nittany Lions need to do to walk away winners.

Penn State Nittany Lions football running back Noah Cain will play a key role against Auburn.

1. Run the ball effectively

Penn State's offensive line against a physical, athletic Auburn front seven is going to be one the defining inflection points of this game. The Nittany Lions need to protect Sean Clifford from a strong Tigers pass rush, and they also need to get enough push up front regularly to run the ball with some effectiveness. Penn State has more than its fair share of quality backfield options, but the likes of Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee can't impact the game if there's nowhere to run — we saw that in Week One against Wisconsin, especially in the first half. We also saw the overall impact the failure to establish the run had against the Badgers. The Nittany Lions frequently found themselves in third-and-long, which gave them little room for creativity in their play-calling. We know that Penn State's passing game can be explosive, but the upside there is severely limited without a running game that can keep the Auburn defense honest. Without a run game that can reliably move the ball on first and second down, the Nittany Lions could find themselves in trouble. RELATED: 3-2-1: Penn State football welcomes return of showcase White Out game

2. Under pressure

Let's consider the following metrics from last season from Pro Football Focus for a moment.



QB stats while under pressure QB NFL Passer Rating Completion % Interceptions Percentage of snaps Sean Clifford 33.8 38.9 5 30.5 Bo Nix 40.3 40.7 3 28.5

QB stats while kept clean QB NFL Passer Rating Completion % Interceptions Percentage of snaps Sean Clifford 105.1 66.3 4 69.5 Bo Nix 94.5 64.6 4 71.5

It doesn't take very much expertise to figure out that quarterbacks are typically better when they have time in the pocket to go through their progressions and make their throws, but as these stats tell us, these are two quarterbacks who did not handle pressure especially well last season. Both of these defensive lines have players who can rush the passer effectively. If this trend continues from a year ago, the team that protects its quarterback better is going to win this game.

3. Handling the moment