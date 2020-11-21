A bad day for Penn State has managed to become worse.

Star tight end Pat Freiermuth will have season ending surgery for an injury suffered in the Ohio State game, James Franklin said in his postgame press conference.

The surgery will take place next week.

"The injury has prevented Pat from playing at a high level and without pain, which led to the decision of surgery that he and his family made this week," Franklin said.

Freiermuth, a junior, had 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown this season.

