Opting to return to Penn State for his junior year in 2020, then sticking with it when the Big Ten decided to play, Nittany Lions' tight end Pat Freiermuth saw it through until an injury ended his season. Now, he'll head to the NFL. Announcing his decision via Twitter, Freiermuth's career as a Nittany Lion has come to a close.

I have been dreaming of this moment since I was a little kid. Thank you Penn State!! 🙏🏻💙 #weare pic.twitter.com/i4uXD8kgCz — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) December 20, 2020

The full statement reads as follows: "Dear Penn State, "It has been an absolute honor representing the Blue & White these past three seasons. When I received my offer from Penn State, I knew right away it was the place I wanted to be. Obviously, the way my career ended wasn't what I wished for, needing season-ending surgery on my shoulder. Nittany Nation, I can promise you, I gave you everything I had. "After many conversations with my loved ones and coaches, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and officially declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this step in my career. My mom, dad, brother, Tim, sister, Megan, the Harvilles, the Foleys, my friends, my coaches, Pentucket High School and the Brooks School. Thank you to the athletic training, strength and academic staffs, as well as everyone else for helping me reach my full potential here at penn state. "Thank you to Coach Franklin for giving me the opportunity to play for this storied program and everything you've helped me accomplish along the way. Like we always tell each other: "Family for life." "Thank you to Coach Bowen for pushing me every day in every aspect of my college career. Each day you demanded excellence from me and pushed me to become the player I am today, and I owe you the world for that. "Lastly, thank you to the amazing fan and alumni base for the continued support throughout my career. I cannot wait to continue to represent Penn State University for the rest of my life."

Penn State head coach James Franklin responded in kind in a statement posted to Twitter: "We sincerely appreciate Pat's contributions to our football program and Penn State University. He is a person of high character who has perfectly exemplified our core values. From day one, Pat totally bought into our program and helped drive our culture forward. In the locker room, his actions were recognized by his teammates as he was a two-time captain. On the field, his success was well documented as an All-American, All-Big Ten performer and the Big Ten's Kwalick-Clark tight end of the year this year despite only playing four games due to an injury. Pat is making the best decision for himself, his family and I fully support his choice. One of my responsibilities as head coach is to ensure all our players maximize their potential and fulfill their dreams. I am excited to see Pat chase his professional aspirations and I am confident he will succeed in the NFL and whatever else in his future that he sets his mind on!"