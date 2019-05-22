“You need to get beyond mentally prepared,” Parsons tells them. “Whatever you think you're doing, do 10 times more, because it's never what you think it really is going to be.”

“Everyone thinks they're ready. Everyone believes they're ready. But when you actually get on campus, and you're going through the workouts, you're going through the playbook, you're never really ready,” said Parsons.

Meeting with a group of media members for the first time as a Nittany Lion Wednesday afternoon, with the benefit of more than 16 months on campus under his belt, Parsons said the mental side was another story.

Even so, Parsons managed to definitively make his mark in his debut season at Penn State.

Though starting only one game at linebacker in place of a suspended Cam Brown, Parsons delivered the team’s highest tackles total with 83 on the season. He also added five quarterback hurries, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

In the process, Parsons was named Freshman All-America by a variety of media outlets to go along with his honorable-mention All-Big Ten nod from voting members of the conference media.

Doing so required an intense devotion to picking up all of the cerebral aspects for which he’d felt unprepared, he said, including making sure his academics were in order and up to the standard he wanted to achieve.

“I knew the only way I would have a good life here is if I grasped it immediately. So I've been trying to do my best academically. The academic support staff is great here. They ask me if I need any help with anything,” said Parsons. “So that was probably the biggest challenge for me was, it was a lot of ups and downs in high school, so people doubted the academic side of me, so I made sure when I got here I grasped the academic side and I grasped the football side right along with that. So that was probably definitely the hardest part.”

Picking up the intricacies of the game, on the practice field, in the film room, and in game action, wasn’t a solo project for Parsons.

Pointing to the influences of both Jarvis Miller and Manny Bowen upon his arrival at Penn State, even before his first game as a Nittany Lion, Parsons indicated that they’re relationships he now misses with Miller transferring to UMass for his final season and Bowen transferring to Utah.

“(They) definitely pushed me along. I hope Jarvis has a great year at UMass. He brought out a competitive attitude in me that I wasn't used to because in high school, I never really lost at anything,” he said. “So when I came here, he's beating me in drills and I was just a young buck. He's clowning me. And this was after (spring). So when summer came around and I got used to things and getting in shape and getting faster, stronger, I started beating him. So we'd bring out a side of each other that we both like.

“It was special, man. I miss that dude, man. He helped me, then Manny helped me with the playbook. So those two things were really special for me.”