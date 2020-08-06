Making a video with Pennlive, Parsons announced that he will in fact forgo the 2020 season in favor of preparations ahead of the NFL Draft in '21. However, he added that he'll continue taking classes this fall and is on pace to receive his degree in December.

Following reports Tuesday night indicating that Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons wouldn't return for the Nittany Lions' 2020 season, the All-American has made it official.

Parsons' decision came ahead of what many expected to be a crowning season of college football for the rising junior. Following a consensus All-American season in 2019, leading the Nittany Lions with 109 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and five sacks to go along with five passes defended, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The effort led NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper to put Parsons fifth on his big board ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, leaving Parsons to soak up what that reality might mean for his future.

"I'm like, this is crazy. Thinking back on high school, freshman year, I'm like man, I can't imagine being one of Mel Kiper's top guys," Parsons told BWI this spring. "It's surreal. This is crazy. It's so unbelievable and it's truly a blessing."

Judging by the input from head coach James Franklin this offseason, though, through all of Parsons' successes and achievements, he hasn't come anywhere close to what he's still capable of doing.

" I think he's lightyears ahead because everybody forgets, he's only played linebacker for two years. So year three, he's very confident," Franklin said in June. "He's got a chance to take a significant step. I say this all the time and I think people think I'm crazy, but I don't even think Micah is anywhere close to reaching his ceiling. I think he's just scratching the surface of where he can go."