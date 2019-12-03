Parsons among Penn State standouts honored by Big Ten awards
The breakout of Micah Parsons is complete.
Following a true freshman season at Penn State in which the first-year linebacker led the team in tackles, the Harrisburg product built on the performance in a big way in 2019. For the effort, Parsons was named Tuesday as the Big Ten's Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year.
They don’t call it #LBU for nothin’. 😤— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 3, 2019
2019 All-B1G Linebacker of the Year: @Micah_Parsons11!#WeAre@Micah_Parsons11 pic.twitter.com/HVV04pKyqp
Micah Parsons of @PennStateFball named 2019 #B1GFootball Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. pic.twitter.com/dJSz4aBcLF— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 3, 2019
For the Nittany Lions' 10-2 regular season, Parsons finished with another team-high of 95 tackles, complemented by his 11.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Parsons wasn't alone in being recognized by the conference, however.
Named to the 2019 All-Big Ten Defensive team as a first-team linebacker both for the media and the coaches, Parsons was joined with first-team recognition by junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.
The 2019 All-Big Ten Defense teams as selected by #B1GFootball media. pic.twitter.com/y6pIdmmeQY— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 3, 2019
The 2019 All-Big Ten Defense teams as selected by #B1GFootball coaches. pic.twitter.com/2bczPL3Jzx— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 3, 2019
On the media teams, Tariq Castro-Fields was named to the third-team while the coaches also recognized Shaka Toney with a second-team selection, plus Robert Windsor and Cam Brown with third-team selections.
Specialists Blake Gillikin, K.J. Hamler, and Jake Pinegar also were recognized as honorable mention selections for All-Big Ten Special Teams honors.
.@blakegillikin, @jpinegar10 & @Kj_hamler earn All-B1G Special Teams honors, as selected by #B1GFootball coaches & media! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/NZzL8t5cRl— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 3, 2019
Congratulations to senior captain @blakegillikin on receiving the #B1GFootball Sportsmanship Award for #PennState! 👏— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 3, 2019
#WeAre pic.twitter.com/3iQmFTuYrx
