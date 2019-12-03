Following a true freshman season at Penn State in which the first-year linebacker led the team in tackles, the Harrisburg product built on the performance in a big way in 2019. For the effort, Parsons was named Tuesday as the Big Ten's Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year.

The breakout of Micah Parsons is complete.

They don’t call it #LBU for nothin’. 😤 2019 All-B1G Linebacker of the Year: @Micah_Parsons11 ! #WeAre @Micah_Parsons11 pic.twitter.com/HVV04pKyqp

Micah Parsons of @PennStateFball named 2019 #B1GFootball Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. pic.twitter.com/dJSz4aBcLF

For the Nittany Lions' 10-2 regular season, Parsons finished with another team-high of 95 tackles, complemented by his 11.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Parsons wasn't alone in being recognized by the conference, however.

Named to the 2019 All-Big Ten Defensive team as a first-team linebacker both for the media and the coaches, Parsons was joined with first-team recognition by junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.