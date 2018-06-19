A 6-foot-6, 273 pound offensive tackle from Mars, Pa., Carmody earned an offer from the staff just a few weeks ago at the end of May. However, his relationship with regional recruiter Terry Smith and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover has been building steadily for a few months now.

“I’ve mainly been talking to Coach Smith,” Carmody said. “He recruits my area, but I’ve also been in touch with Coach Limegrover. He’s the one that offered me because they like me as an offensive lineman. A lot of the schools recruiting me like me as an offensive tackle. But I would say that I talk to them every few weeks.”

Carmody is the younger brother of future Notre Dame shooting guard Robby Carmody.

PSU basketball coach Pat Chambers pursued of his brother, allowing the younger Carmody to check out a few games inside Beaver Stadium in recent years. However, he also attended the Blue-White Game as a football recruit back in April.

“I’ve been up to a bunch of games before, when my brother was being recruited by Penn State, but to be up there as a football recruit this time was pretty awesome," Carmody said. "For a spring game, they had like 70,000 fans or something like that. That’s just crazy for a spring game. There aren’t many schools that can get that.”

Like most prospects from Pennsylvania, Carmody added that he’s very familiar with the Nittany Lions.

“Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’ve watched Penn State basically my whole life," he said. "They’re on national television every Saturday, so it’s hard to miss it.”

Carmody may have become more comfortable with Limegrover in recent months, but his feel for Penn State’s offensive line coach should take another step in the right direction this weekend, as he’s planning to workout for the staff.

“I’m just trying to learn a little bit more about playing offensive tackle," he said. "It’ll be good to workout with Coach Limegrover and get a feel for how he coaches. It’ll help me get a feel for whether I could see myself playing for him one day.”

Carmody has already earned 15 verbal scholarship offers. Some of the top programs include Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He’s already visited two of those programs in Duke and Virginia Tech, while Maryland, Notre Dame and Ohio State are three other schools he’s been able to visit.





