Pa. corner Shawn Battle looking forward to visiting for PSU-Villanova

Penn State will host a smaller group of recruits for Saturday's matchup with Villanova compared to the massive, and perhaps record-setting, crowd it had on hand for last weekend's 28-20 White Out game win over Villanova. Just because the confirmed visitors list is not as large does not mean there won't be quality prospects in town, however. One of them is Shawn Battle, a three-star Class of 2023 cornerback who plays at Neumann-Goretti in Philadelphia. He took a couple of unofficial trips to see the Nittany Lions this summer and will now get to take in a game for the first time since the program offered him in April 2020.

Philadelphia 2023 corner Shawn Battle will be back in State College for the Villanova game this weekend. BWI photo

"They have just been focused a lot on me, and they are a school I’m interested in because I’m very comfortable there and it’s like home," Battle told BWI. "I’m just very comfortable there, and everyone loves me." Battle has nearly 20 offers to date and says he hears most from Penn State, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, and Oregon. Corners coach Terry Smith is his main point of contact with the Nittany Lions. "As a coach, he knows what he’s talking about, and as a person, he’s a cool, funny dude and he keeps it real with me," Battle said.