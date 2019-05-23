Reversing roles, then, Oweh asked Shorter for his best time in the 40-yard dash. At 4.50 seconds for the 6-foot-4, 232-pound redshirt freshman wide receiver, Shorter had little ammunition left when Oweh asked for his own 40-time.

“Last question. Who is faster, you or Justin Shorter?” the budding reporter asked, referring to himself in the third person.

“I feel like people are sleeping on us, man,” said Oweh. “I feel like people like me and you, Justin Shorter, are going to have big years, man. People haven't seen what we're going to do. It's just a changing of tides. It's the young guns up.”

Handed a recorder, Shorter waited patiently as Oweh finished providing some of his thoughts on fellow defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. Finally, it was Shorter’s turn, his long arm extending the recorder toward Oweh.

Oweh, now standing 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, said he recorded the time this offseason as he works toward his true debut this fall. And, unsurprisingly, he’s anxiously optimistic for the opportunity to finally arrive following his four games of appearances as a true freshman during the 2018 season.

Beginning his career in Penn State’s week three win against Kent State, Oweh saw the most defensive snaps of the season, 31, and made the most of them. He finished the game recording three tackles, including a pair of sacks and a quarterback hurry, and said he came away with two primary lessons.

The first was an important one, saying the performance allowed him to know that he could definitely play at this level.

The second, he said, was a realization at how much more room he had for improvement.

“If you would look the Kent State game, you would see that my rushes I was just focusing on my athleticism and speed. I wasn't really using hands. I would let the tackle hit me and stuff like that,” said Oweh. “Also, you would see that my run game wasn't as good. So that's what I really focused on.

“Going against people like Ryan Bates, Rasheed Walker, who has become amazing and will do really well, really helped me because the physicality really pushed me to use my athleticism, but also doing the fundamental of the defense. Just learning the playbook as well really helped me.”

Oweh would appear three more times before the end of the season, earning 17 snaps at Illinois, another nine at Rutgers and finally eight snaps in Penn State’s win against Maryland to end the regular season.

Understanding through the course of his brief playing time against Big Ten opponents, Oweh said he knew that he had to get stronger and develop a better grasp on the playbook in order to play faster. Working harder on his technique and fundamentals would also be essential to his improvement, he added.

So as he did then and continues to do now, Oweh went to work, both on and off the field.

“I’ve never worked this hard in my life,” he said. “Just finding my inner self and finding what I had to do to be successful, going through academics and everything obviously because I want to major in engineering. So doing that, the course load and everything, it was hard. But I feel like I got better and I plan to have a big year.”