Overnight wakeup leaves James Franklin fixating on what's next: 3 Takeaways

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Two takeaways stood out for Penn State head coach James Franklin following a 24-0 win over Indiana Saturday night. Watching his Nittany Lion defense keep the Hoosiers off the scoreboard offered yet another indicator of what is becoming one of the nation’s toughest groups. And despite having posted more than 400 yards of offense, including a breakout of 209 yards on the ground, the Nittany Lions’ 24-point offensive performance still wasn’t a complete representation of what Franklin believes his offense to be capable of. “I think it's consistency. I think there are times where we do some really good stuff. We have to do it consistently. We throw the ball well at times. We run the ball well at times. We just got to be more consistent in everything we do,” Franklin said. “The details matter, but I think we're close. We found a way to be 1-0 this week. I'm proud of that.” In combination with four other weeks of 1-0 play, the Nittany Lions improved to an unbeaten 5-0 as they resumed play against Big Ten competition. And with another tough road test on deck for next week before reaching a midseason bye weekend on Oct. 16, Penn State football will again have its hands full when it travels to face top 10 Iowa next Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. Here’s a sampling of what Franklin has at the forefront of his thinking coming out of the win over the Hoosiers and with the Hawkeyes on deck from his postgame press conference late Saturday night:

1) Runaway

At last, Penn State notched a statistically impressive performance on the ground for the second time in five games. Rather than doing so against MAC stalwart Ball State, though, the Nittany Lions were able to post 209 yards on 42 carries, including eight carries of 10-or-more yards, against the nation’s No. 35-ranked rushing offense. According to Franklin, that is a reason for optimism about the potential output ahead for the group working under the direction of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich this season. “We were able to get the running game going. That's a really good sign for us in our future,” Franklin said. “To me, it's also exciting because we haven't put it all together yet on offense, but we're doing some really good things.” An area that Franklin acknowledged still needs improvement on the ground, however, centered on Penn State’s short-yardage effort. Finishing 6 of 16 on third downs for the evening, the Nittany Lions at times struggled to convert first downs when faced with short-yardage situations. In all, Penn State converted just one of its five third downs of two-or-fewer yards to go and was also turned away on a fourth-and-goal carry just inches from the goal line. “We got to be better,” Franklin said. “From a mentality standpoint, I think it's important to be able to run the ball in the low red zone. I think it's important to be able to run the ball in short-yardage situations and to be able to kind of impose your will on people, I think that's an important aspect of your program. “So there are some things that we got to get cleaned up. I'm going to take the positive approach that we took a step, a big step today in the running game. There are still some areas like that that we got to get better at.” Highs and Lows: Mixed bag enough for Penn State over hapless Hoosiers

2) Overly defensive

Nittany Lion corner Joey Porter Jr., when asked if there are any areas that Penn State’s defense can still improve, cited third downs as being something of a vulnerability to the unit. His Nittany Lions, having blanked the Hoosiers one year after losing a 36-35 ballgame in Bloomington, allowed just 13 first downs, 264 yards (of which only 69 came on the ground), zero points, and only a 3-of-14 rate on third downs to their opponent. Franklin had no such qualms following the win. “I just think we're playing good, complementary defensive football,” Franklin said. “I don't know if we're overwhelming in any area, but I think the (line) is doing their job, the linebackers are doing their job, the secondary is doing their job, and I think the coaches are doing a tremendous job. “We're playing good, complementary defensive football. We make timely turnovers.” Once again, the Nittany Lions produced another key interception to pad its takeaway statistics for the year, stopped the Hoosiers on one of two fourth-down tries, and notched a key blocked field goal on a 30-yard try to keep the shutout intact in the fourth quarter. Penn State football's defense wins with unique brand of toughness versus IU

3) Bathroom break