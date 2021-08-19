Over/under on Penn State football receiver production: Setting the line

Coming off Taylor Stubblefield's Q&A with the media Wednesday evening, and with the start of the Penn State football season in less than three weeks, what should the expectations be for the Nittany Lion receivers this year?

Jahan Dotson finished with a team-high 52 catches in 2020. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Jahan Dotson - Senior - 5-11, 184

2020 Statistics: 52 receptions - 884 yards - 8 TDs 2021 Over/Under: 64 receptions - 900 yards - 8 TDs For Jahan Dotson, right out of the gates, you're probably saying... "huh?" But let's talk about a few things with Dotson as he approaches his last season at Penn State with a host of preseason accolades accompanying him. Quick: How many Penn State receivers have notched more than 60 catches in one season? Answer: Just five, with two of Penn State's three best seasons for total receptions coming from Allen Robinson in 2012 and 2013 at 97 and 77 receptions apiece, respectively.

In just nine games last season, Dotson was so productive he found a place on Penn State football's all-time single-season

So where does that leave Dotson as the 2021 season approaches? Realistically, there are a few things to consider for his performance. The first is how he fits into Mike Yurcich's offense. Without belaboring the point, some of the major offseason conversations surrounding the Nittany Lion offense have regarded a desire to get back to the standards set by Joe Moorhead in 2016 and 2017. And, maybe more important, Yurcich's desire to see the ball spread around to keep defenses off-balance has been an equally compelling point. The other thing to consider with Dotson, is what the rest of Penn State's receiving options look like this season. If 2016 and 2017 can act as some type of historical barometer, even those offenses, which finished among the most explosive in Penn State history, had no one finish out of the 50s in receptions for the season. But what they did have was Mike Gesicki, who topped the list of season receptions in '17 with 57 and came second to Chris Godwin in '16 with 48. In that sense, picking Dotson to finish as the most productive receiver in Penn State's offense this season isn't a challenge at all. It's trying to determine just how productive he'll be that raises some interesting questions as the 2021 season draws near. My bet: Over receptions, under yards, push touchdowns.

Penn State receiver Parker Washington finished second on the team in receptions in 2020 as a true freshman. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

Parker Washington - Sophomore - 5-10, 207

2020 Statistics: 36 receptions - 489 yards - 6 TDs 2021 Over/Under: 50 receptions - 650 yards - 6 TDs Parker Washington feels like an equally intriguing proposition this season. Coming onto the scene and able to contribute immediately as a true freshman last season, Washington fluctuated between a favorite target of Sean Clifford and, at times, less of an option. In fact, though highlighted by his performances of eight receptions for 70 yards and two scores against Maryland, and his nine catches for 93 yards against Michigan, Washington also had four games of two-or-fewer receptions. The issue is whether or not that was because of anything Washington did, targeted three, five, four, and one time in those four games, respectively, or if some of it had to do with Penn State's reluctance to throw the ball later in the year, for a variety of reasons. Figuring that Washington is a solid option to finish second among the receivers only to Dotson, his production might be more indicative of what emerges as a third receiving threat than anything else. Again going back to '16 and '17, even in 14 games during the Rose Bowl season, DaeSean Hamilton finished second among the receivers with 34 catches for 506 yards and only one touchdown, and in '17 he finished second with 53 for 857 yards and nine scores. We're going to set the line somewhere in the middle for Washington this season, understanding that Penn State's tight ends will likely edge into his productivity to a certain extent. My bet: Under receptions, over yards, over TDs.

Penn State sophomore receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith finished with 15 receptions for 138 yards last season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

KeAndre Lambert-Smith - Sophomore - 6-1, 184

2020 Statistics: 15 receptions - 138 yards - 0 TDs 2021 Over/Under: 25 receptions - 440 yards - 3 TDs KeAndre Lambert Smith's place as third on this list is a bet unto itself. With Dotson and Washington establishing themselves as Penn State's first and second options among the receivers this season, one of the biggest questions for assistant coach Taylor Stubblefield to answer is who will come third at the position, and just how much of an impact that player will make. Asked by Thomas Frank Carr Wednesday as to whether or not any of his receivers had seen "the light go on" this preseason, Stubblefield didn't hesitate to point out the indications of that happening for Lambert-Smith this month. "KeAndre Lambert, he's been working hard and he's been working hard not just on his physical abilities but also his mental toughness," Stubblefield said. "(We're) just trying to encourage him to shut the door on maybe a bad play and move forward. So he's had some moments this fall camp where he's done a tremendous job of having that light come on that says, You know what, OK, I might not have executed the way I needed to execute. I'm not gonna let that get me down. And you know what, let's get this next play. So he would be one that I think is moving in that direction." There's no reason not to take Stubblefield's word for it, which could make his line somewhat aspirational in nature. Going back to Yurcich, spreading the ball around, and Penn State's hopes for offensive production akin to '16 and '17, though, there is a certain probability to the Nittany Lions finding a third frequent contributor among its receivers this season. Whether that turns out to be Lambert-Smith or our next player, Cam Sullivan-Brown, is something still to be determined this preseason, but the opportunity for consistency appears to be there for Lambert-Smith to fulfill a much-needed role. My bet: Over receptions, under yards, over TDs

Cam Sullivan-Brown was limited to one catch in 2020.

Cam Sullivan-Brown - Fifth-year senior - 6-0, 193

2020 Statistics: 1reception - 14 yards - 0 TDs 2021 Over/Under: 18 receptions - 250 yards - 4 TDs Let's start by going back to what Stubblefield said about Cam Sullivan-Brown that should have sparked a few raised eyebrows when deciphering his potential impact this season. "He's a consistent player. He's a player that, when he's out there and he's working, he'll work hard, he'll do what he's supposed to do," Stubblefield said. "I do believe that he's going to have some very big plays this season, whether it's going to be moving the chains on a third down, or getting in that end zone. I like CSB. I really do like him and I'm excited to see what he's going to do as well." Sounds a little like a guy Penn State needed and utilized in a big way during the '16 and '17 seasons in Saeed Blacknall, to me. And in that vein, a fifth-year senior season for CSB that parallels Blacknall's 17 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 doesn't seem out of the question. Now, at 17.0 yards per catch in '17 and 23.1 yards per catch in '16 (!!!), Blacknall's big play potential is considerably more established than that of Sullivan-Brown entering the 2021 season. But in taking some cues from Stubblefield's "big plays" comment on Wednesday regarding CSB, the opportunity would certainly seem to be in line for the veteran wideout as the season approaches. My bet: Over receptions, over yards, over TDs

The rest of the pack:

Daniel George - Redshirt junior - 6-2, 206

Malick Meiga - Redshirt freshman - 6-4, 200

Jaden Dottin - Redshirt freshman - 6-2, 186

Harrison Wallace - Freshman - 6-1, 190

Liam Clifford - Freshman - 6-1, 200