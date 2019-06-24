At least five or six, the Rivals.com 4-star offensive tackle said Monday upon arriving at the 5-Star Challenge, most recently when his Archbishop Carroll team played in the Nittany Lions’ 7-on-7 tournament two weekends ago.

ATLANTA - At this point, Anton Harrison has lost count of how many times he’s been on Penn State’s campus.

Describing Penn State as one of the schools that he’s been to most, thanks in large part to its proximity to home, Harrison is still likely to be back before he finishes up his recruiting process. Depending on his own team’s camp schedule, that could be as soon as the Lasch Bash BBQ set for July 27 on Penn State’s campus.

Asked whether or not there’s anything new to learn about Penn State given the frequency of his visits to campus, Harrison said he continues to take in new sights on his visits.

“That's what I think,” said Harrison, “but then every time I go up there, I see something new or I learn something new.

“We go up there and it's a college town. Everything revolves around Penn State. The coaching staff. How they play.”

Given the program’s recent spate of decommitments this month, particularly at Harrison’s own offensive tackle position in the form of Aaryn Parks and Grant Toutant, he was asked if they had any impact on his relationship with Penn State.

“Penn State has always been in touch. We talk like every week, so nothing's really changed,” said Harrison. “More spots opened, I guess. But nothing really changed.”

And of his own interest in the Nittany Lions?

“Somewhat, because when other people were committed, that's a lot of linemen,” said Harrison. “That was good for Penn State but it couldn't be that good for me.”