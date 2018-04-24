Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
{{timeAgo(content.live_at)}}
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-24 23:59:54 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Oscar Smith's Cam Kelly Releases Top 8
Matthew Hatfield •
VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
premium-icon
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
Subscribe to Rivals
Sign in
Member-only message boards
Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}