James Franklin wasn’t certain.

When Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas lofted a deep pass from the 15-yard line into the front right corner of Beaver Stadium’s north end zone, Penn State’s head coach lost track of the ball. Franklin saw his senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye leap – and Mountaineer star transfer receiver Corey Sutton leap right in front of him. From there, already in overtime, it was chaos.

“There was so much noise going on in the headset that I didn’t know if it was an incomplete pass,” said Franklin, who now has 37 wins at the start of his fifth season at PSU and is 1-0 for 2018. “There was confusion on the head set, but then [judging by how] the fans reacted and all our players started running on the field, I said, We must’ve intercepted it, I guess.”

Ball game. Oruwariye’s pick clinched the Nittany Lions’ first win of the season, a 45-38 thriller that was far closer than what many had called. Had anyone said beforehand that the outcome would come down to a jump ball in overtime, the notion would largely be met with a scoff at least by Penn State fans.

That it was Oruwariye who came down with the interception, however, should have been what was predicted.

A fifth-year student from the Tampa area in Florida, Oruwariye finished last season with four interception, which led the team. One of those came during the season opener against Akron. In fact, Oruwariye now has three interceptions in week one of his career. His first came against Kent State as a sophomore, a 30-yard pick-6.

“I don’t think it’s anything particular with a season opener,” he said. “I just think whenever the opportunity comes I just try to make a play, and they just happen to come in the season opener.”

While the first two came during relatively comfortable wins, the one on this Saturday was far different.

When speaking to reporters in the Beaver Stadium room about an hour after catching it, Oruwariye said he wanted to go back and watch the film before making any sweeping evaluations of the defense’s overall play but acknowledged that, “We have a lot of things to clean up.”

Before Oruwariye’s game-sealing interception, he and his defense had surrendered 292 yards passing – including large gains of 39, 24 and 22 yards – and two touchdowns. Only against three teams last season (Ohio State, Michigan State and Nebraska) did the Lions defense afford that many yards through the air.

“We have to be better in coverage,” said Franklin. “They ran what we call the ‘big box’, which is when the inside receiver runs a fade. The first one we didn’t do a good job of covering it. The second time, we probably didn’t make the call that we would have wanted to make in that situation that put our safety in a tough position in that play. You have to give them credit. The one play on [Tariq] Castro-Fields, [Thomas] makes the perfect throw, over the shoulder, outside, fully in stride, right on the sideline. The coverage was great, so you have to give them credit. He made a big time throw in a big-time situation. We had another one up the sideline that was covered too. The safeties have to get off the hash and the corners have to jam the vertical. We can’t allow a full release up the sidelines. They’re the things that stand out to me. Besides that, they did a really good job on saying, We’re going to get the ball out quick. We’re going to dink and dunk. [They employed] a lot of spacing concepts where they would free release and swing the back out of the back field and use sit-down routes and spread the field horizontally and get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quickly. It was a good play. Where I would probably make the argument is we have to be better against the run.”

Although Penn State didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher and held the Mountaineers to only 4.3 yards per carry, the fourth quarter was an outlier.

Of the team’s 159 total rushing yards, 101 of those came during the fourth quarter. Furthermore, App State’s only two rushing TDs came during the final 7 minutes of regulation. Entering the fourth, Penn State held a 24-10 lead. It went into halftime knotted at 38, as the Mountaineers outscored the Lions, 28-14, over the final 15 minutes.

For Oruwariye, however, he tried to maintain his composure. As one of Franklin’s original recruits in the Class of 2014, Oruwariye had seen it all in his Nittany Lion career. From 7-6 seasons and four-game losing streaks to a league championship and major bowl appearances, Oruwariye aimed to use all of those past experiences to calm those around him, many of whom were playing in their first collegiate games.

“We know what it’s like to be in a tight game,” Oruwariye said. “We just tell them to lean on our shoulder and let’s go get it.”

So that’s what Oruwariye did, quite literally.

Up until that play in overtime, it hadn’t been Oruwariye’s best game. As Franklin acknowledged, there was room for improvement across the board on defense. But when Thomas threw that ball up in the air in overtime – trying his best to match PSU’s TD in the preceding OT period – Oruwariye put it all behind him.

“We just knew that at the end of the day, when it came down to it, we had to get a stop,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a critical stop, whether it was in the fourth quarter or overtime, we had to get it.”