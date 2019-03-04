Clocking an unofficial time of 4.48 seconds for his first try in the 40-yard dash, Oruwariye officially recorded a 4.47, making him 12th among all cornerbacks at the Combine and one of the event's Top Performers according to the NFL's own combine web site.

The former first-team All-Big Ten performer, thought to be a potential first or second round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, built on his performances from there.

Asked why the ball always seems to find him, Oruwariye having tied for first among the Nittany Lions with three interceptions this past season and a third-best seven pass breakups, the Penn State product said he believes he has a knack for making plays on the ball.

"Just film study. Knowing what the offense is going to run and where the receiver is going to be before they actually run it, puts you around the ball," said Oruwariye. "And I think it's just a knack for the ball. Something I've always described myself on the field as just a playmaker. Someone that's around the ball, someone that's going to take the ball away, whether that's forced fumbles, whether that's interceptions, whatever that entails. But I just like getting takeaways, so that's what I do."